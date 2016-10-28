Germany's CompuGroup confirms talks to take over Agfa-Gevaert

FRANKFURT, Oct 28 (Reuters) - German medical software company CompuGroup Medical said it was in early talks to buy Belgian graphics group Agfa-Gevaert, confirming a media report.

It said on Friday it had given Agfa-Gevaert's board of directors a non-binding indication of interest.

"The discussions between the companies are at an early stage, no response has been given to the indication of interest and CompuGroup Medical SE has not been able to verify or discuss any of the assumptions and conditions underlying its indication of interest," CompuGroup said. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Joseph Nasr)