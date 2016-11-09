FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
CompuGroup CFO says Agfa deal would offer scale in hospital IT
#Healthcare
November 9, 2016 / 3:46 PM / 10 months ago

CompuGroup CFO says Agfa deal would offer scale in hospital IT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 9 (Reuters) - A deal with Agfa-Gevaert would help CompuGroup Medical build much-needed scale in its business making software for hospital management, CompuGroup's finance chief said on Wednesday.

* German medical software maker CompuGroup said late on Tuesday that the board of Belgium's Agfa-Gevaert had decided to enter non-exclusive talks for a possible takeover by CompuGroup.

* "It's either up or out (for the hospital information system business). If you wanted to step up and become a high- profitability, high-growth player, the position that our friends in Agfa have would be the number one choice," CFO Christian Teig told analysts on a conference call.

* The goal would be to combine CompuGroup with Agfa's healthcare IT business.

* "Exactly how that can be done, keeping all stakeholders happy and excited, is too early to be discussed and described. Hopefully we will get back to that when talks have matured more," he said.

* "To find a solution that will be acceptable, attractive and exciting for all is not easy, and maybe it's impossible, but we think it is worth trying," he said. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Susan Fenton)

