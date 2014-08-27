FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Agfa grows profit margin in Q2, lowers debt
August 27, 2014 / 6:00 AM / 3 years ago

Agfa grows profit margin in Q2, lowers debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Belgian graphics group Agfa-Gevaert on Wednesday said it grew its profit margins in the second quarter, helped by lower raw materials prices and a programme to improve efficiency.

Core profit in the second quarter grew by 12.5 percent to 63 million euros ($82.9 million) in spite of an 11 percent fall in revenues.

The group said its net debt fell by 123 million euros from last year to 176 million euros at the end of the second quarter. ($1 = 0.7600 Euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

