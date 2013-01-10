FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Agfa, Eastman Park sign microfilm products alliance
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 10, 2013 / 5:15 PM / in 5 years

Agfa, Eastman Park sign microfilm products alliance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Belgian imaging technology company Agfa-Gevaert said on Thursday it had signed an alliance with Eastman Park Micrographics (EPM) in micofilm products.

Under the deal, Agfa will manufacture microfilm and related photochemicals for EPM, and EPM will distribute these products worldwide under its own brand name Imagelink.

“As a result of the new arrangement, EPM will be able to assure the long-term continuity of supply to the market and Agfa will increase its microfilm production significantly,” the companies said in a joint statement.

No financial details were disclosed.

EPM was formerly a unit of Eastman Kodak Company.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.