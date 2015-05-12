FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Agfa posts sharp increase in profits buoyed by healthcare unit
May 12, 2015 / 6:30 AM / 2 years ago

Agfa posts sharp increase in profits buoyed by healthcare unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 12 (Reuters) - Belgian graphics group Agfa-Gevaert reported a sharp increase in core profit in the first quarter on Tuesday, thanks to a much improved performance of its healthcare unit.

For the group as a whole, core profit adjusted for one-off items (REBITDA) rose by a quarter to 43 million euros ($48.04 million).

The group’s healthcare unit, which makes x-ray machines and film, reported a 60 percent jump in core profit, supported by better sales of digital radiography products and hospital software as well as cost cutting.

Agfa repeated that it aimed for a core profit margin of about 10 percent of revenues for 2015. The margin was 6.9 percent of revenues in the first quarter, up from 5.5 percent in the first three months of 2014. ($1 = 0.8951 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

