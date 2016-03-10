Agfa bullish about 2016 despite economic headwinds

BRUSSELS, March 10 (Reuters) - Belgian graphics company Agfa said on Wednesday it would grow revenues and its profit margins in 2016 despite of economic headwinds.

Agfa said it aimed for a core profit (REBITDA) margin of 10 percent in 2016, an increase of about 1 percentage point from the 9.1 percent in 2015.

The group, which makes products such as printing plates as well as radiography equipment, said it also aimed for revenues of 3 billion euros ($3.29 billion) in the medium term. In 2015, it made 2.65 billion of revenues, a rise of 1.0 percent.

Agfa said it was still cautious about the geopolitical situation and a slowdown in some of its growth markets.

Agfa, which divested its namesake photography business in 2004, said 2015 revenue growth was strongest in its digital radiography and its digital inkjet printing businesses. ($1 = 0.9119 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)