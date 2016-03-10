FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Agfa bullish about 2016 despite economic headwinds
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
March 10, 2016 / 7:36 AM / a year ago

Agfa bullish about 2016 despite economic headwinds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 10 (Reuters) - Belgian graphics company Agfa said on Wednesday it would grow revenues and its profit margins in 2016 despite of economic headwinds.

Agfa said it aimed for a core profit (REBITDA) margin of 10 percent in 2016, an increase of about 1 percentage point from the 9.1 percent in 2015.

The group, which makes products such as printing plates as well as radiography equipment, said it also aimed for revenues of 3 billion euros ($3.29 billion) in the medium term. In 2015, it made 2.65 billion of revenues, a rise of 1.0 percent.

Agfa said it was still cautious about the geopolitical situation and a slowdown in some of its growth markets.

Agfa, which divested its namesake photography business in 2004, said 2015 revenue growth was strongest in its digital radiography and its digital inkjet printing businesses. ($1 = 0.9119 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.