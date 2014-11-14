Agfa grows profit through cost savings, lower raw material costs

BRUSSELS, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Belgian graphics group Agfa-Gevaert on Friday said its core profit rose by 11 percent, as lower raw material prices and a savings programme made up for a fall in revenues.

Agfa, which spun off its photo film business in 2004 and now concentrates on the printing and healthcare sectors, said revenue fell due to a weak investment climate in mature markets and declining growth in emerging markets, where it sells X-ray film and printing plates.

The company said that core profit nevertheless rose 11 percent in the third quarter to 51 million euros ($63.4 million).

Agfa’s healthcare division, which makes X-ray film and digital radiography machines, saw its revenues fall on the back of weak emerging markets though core profit rose due to lower prices for raw material such as silver.

Spot prices for silver, which Agfa needs for products such as X-ray film, have fallen some 70 percent since hitting a peak in 2011 and have come down by more than a quarter since July this year.

Agfa’s graphics unit, which makes equipment for the printing industry such as plates for commercial printers, posted a fall in both revenues and profits due to tough competition in the digital printing plate business and the weak economic recovery.

The group’s net financial debt has fallen some 20 percent since the start of the year to 175 million euros. (1 US dollar = 0.8043 euro) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)