Agfa Q3 core profit grows due to strong healthcare unit

BRUSSELS, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Belgian graphics and imaging group Agfa on Friday reported a 17.6 percent increase in core profit (REBITDA) in the third quarter, supported by a strong performance of its healthcare business.

The healthcare unit’s REBITDA grew by almost a third in the quarter compared to the same period last year, as its digital x-ray machines sold well and it lowered costs.

Gross profit margins fell slightly in the group’s printing unit, mainly because of higher raw material prices and tough competition. Margins rose for the group as a whole.

Overall REBITDA rose 17.6 percent to 60 million euros ($64.70 million) in the third quarter, with a positive cash flow of 17 million euros compared with a negative 9 million in the same period last year. ($1 = 0.9273 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek, editing by William Hardy)