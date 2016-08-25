FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cost cutting boosts Agfa profit margins in second quarter
August 25, 2016 / 6:45 AM / a year ago

Cost cutting boosts Agfa profit margins in second quarter

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Belgian graphics group Agfa-Gevaert said on Thursday it was on track to meet its 2016 guidance, after improved profitability in its printing business boosted margins in the April-June quarter.

Agfa, which targets a core profit (recurring EBITDA) margin of 10 percent for 2016 as a whole, said margins in the second quarter increased to 12.1 percent from 8 percent in the first quarter.

This was mainly due to a sharp improvement in the profitability of its printing business, aided by efficiency measures and lower raw material prices.

Core profit adjusted for one-off items was 78 million euros ($87.9 mln) in the second quarter, up 8.3 percent year-on-year, it said.

The group, which divested its eponymous photography business in 2004, said it had exceeded its sales targets at an important printing trade fair in Germany, but these sales were not reflected in the second quarter results.

Margins in the group's healthcare business, which makes x-ray machines and film, also rose, though not as much as those in the printing business. ($1 = 0.8874 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
