Agfa says silver price impact to sink in 2012
March 7, 2012 / 10:57 AM / in 6 years

Agfa says silver price impact to sink in 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 7 (Reuters) - Belgian imaging technology company Agfa said on Wednesday that the impact of silver prices would fade further in 2012 as it shifted away from analogue products.

Agfa said for 2011 its core profit (EBITDA) would decline by 12 million euros ($15.7 million) for every $1 per ounce rise in the silver price. Chief Executive Christian Reinaudo told a news conference that the corresponding impact would be 7.5 million euros this year.

Analogue applications, such as certain X-ray film and some printing, have suffered from high silver prices. Silver has come off highs close to $50 per troy ounce experienced in April 2011 but remains lofty at about $33 per troy ounce. ($1 = 0.7625 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

