UPDATE 1-Agfa dips into Q1 loss as healthcare suffers

BRUSSELS, May 9 (Reuters) - Belgian imaging technology group Agfa-Gevaert suffered worse-than-expected first-quarter results and a deep net loss, due to a weak market for its healthcare products in southern Europe and North America as well as high silver prices.

Agfa, which sells X-ray film and IT products such as in radiography to hospitals, said its traditional film business continued to decline and its digital activities were suffering from the recession in the euro zone periphery.

It said in a statement that the North American market was soft, but it did experience growth in the Nordic region and Britain.

The price for silver, which Agfa uses in products such as X-ray film, peaked at $36.90 per troy ounce in February, an increase of about 35 percent compared to the end of December 2011.

Agfa has previously said for 2012 its core profit (EBITDA) would decline by 7.5 million euros for every $1 per ounce rise in the silver price.

Group recurring operating profit for the first quarter fell 47.5 percent to 21 million euros ($27.29 million), below the 24.1 million expected in a Reuters poll of five analysts.

The group also posted a wider-than-forecast net loss of 27 million euros, due to restructuring charges and higher finance costs related to pensions and impairments on Greek bonds.

The group said its net debt increased to 291 million euros, up from 189 million at the end of the first-quarter 2011.

Revenues increased by 2.6 percent in the group’s graphics unit, the only division to show growth, due to double-digit percentage expansion of wide format industrial inkjet printing and the signature of several multi-year deals for other graphics products.