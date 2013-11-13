FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Agfa Gevaert Q3 revenue falls 10 pct
November 13, 2013

AMSTERDAM, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Agfa-Gevaert NV : * Agfa Gevaert-publishes its third quarter 2013 results * Says group revenue impacted by strong currency effects * Says gross profit margin continued to improve year-on-year * Says net result at minus 6 million euro . * Says recurring EBIT at 26 million euro * Says working capital improvement contributed to strong operational cash flow

and to net debt reduction * Says analog film revenue was much lower than in the third quarter of last

year * Q3 revenue 689 million euros versus 766 million euros last year * Says Q3 gross profit of 209 million euros

