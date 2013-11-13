BRIEF-Agfa Q3 revenue falls 10 pct

AMSTERDAM, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Agfa-Gevaert NV : * AGFA-GEVAERT SAYS Q3 GROSS PROFIT OF 192 MLN EUROS * agfa-gevaert nv says group revenue impacted by strong currency

effects * agfa-gevaert nv says gross profit margin continued to improve

year-on-year * agfa-gevaert nv says net result at minus 6 million euro . * agfa-gevaert nv says recurring ebit at 26 million euro * agfa-gevaert nv says working capital improvement contributed to

strong operational cash flow and to net debt reduction * agfa-gevaert nv says analog film revenue was much lower than in

the third quarter of last year * agfa-gevaert nv q3 revenue 689 million euros vs 766 mln euros

last year