BRIEF-Agfa Gevaert Q3 recurring EBITDA 46 mln euro vs 51 mln euros
November 14, 2014 / 6:56 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Agfa Gevaert Q3 recurring EBITDA 46 mln euro vs 51 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Agfa Gevaert Nv

* Net result was positive for fourth consecutive quarter

* Gross profit margin improved significantly to 30.8 percent

* Adaptation of product portfolio should allow group to limit revenue decline in quarters to come

* Q3 revenue 689 million euro, down 7.7 percent

* Management of our operational costs brings us closer to our short-term target of reaching a 10 percent recurring EBITDA percentage

* Q3 recurring ebitda 46 million euros versus 51 million euros last year

* Measures we recently took to address our restructuring costs clearly help to deliver a sustained positive net result

* Uncertain investment climate in the US healthcare sector continued to weigh on the Agfa healthcare business group's revenue Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1u8yHSS Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
