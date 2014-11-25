FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Agfa Gevaert Q3 recurring EBITDA 51 mln euros vs 46 mln euros (Nov 14)
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
November 25, 2014 / 4:46 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Agfa Gevaert Q3 recurring EBITDA 51 mln euros vs 46 mln euros (Nov 14)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(In Nov. 14 story, corrects fourth bullet point to say Q3 revenue fell to 636 mln euro, not 689 mln euro. Corrects headline and sixth bullet point to say Q3 recurring EBITDA was 51 mln euro vs 46 mln euro, not the other way around)

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Agfa Gevaert Nv :

* Net result was positive for fourth consecutive quarter

* Gross profit margin improved significantly to 30.8 percent

* Adaptation of product portfolio should allow group to limit revenue decline in quarters to come

* Q3 revenue 636 million euro, down 7.7 percent

* Management of our operational costs brings us closer to our short-term target of reaching a 10 percent recurring EBITDA percentage

* Q3 recurring EBITDA 51 million euro versus 46 million euro last year

* Measures we recently took to address our restructuring costs clearly help to deliver a sustained positive net result

* Uncertain investment climate in the US healthcare sector continued to weigh on the Agfa healthcare business group's revenue Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1u8yHSS Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.