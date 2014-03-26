FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canadian fund manager AGF's profit rises as expenses fall
March 26, 2014 / 12:25 PM / 3 years ago

Canadian fund manager AGF's profit rises as expenses fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 26 (Reuters) - Canadian fund manager AGF Management Ltd reported a 10 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by lower expenses.

The company’s net income from continuing operations rose to C$17.1 million ($15.3 million), or 20 Canadian cents per share, in the first quarter ended Feb. 28 from C$15.6 million, or 17 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue from continuing operations fell about 5 percent to C$116.9 million. ($1 = 1.12 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

