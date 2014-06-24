FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 24, 2014 / 12:21 PM / 3 years ago

Canadian fund manager AGF posts profit as income tax expenses fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 24 (Reuters) - Canadian fund manager AGF Management Ltd reported a quarterly profit, helped by a nearly 84 percent drop in income tax expenses.

The company posted a net income from continuing operations of C$14.5 million ($13.4 million), or 17 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter ended May 31, compared with a loss of C$10.4 million, or 12 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue fell about 6 percent to C$119.1 million. ($1 = 1.0853 Canadian Dollars) (Reporting by Cameron French in Toronto and Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

