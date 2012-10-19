FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Aggreko Q3 underlying revenue up 13 pct
October 19, 2012 / 6:11 AM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Aggreko Q3 underlying revenue up 13 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Aggreko PLC : * Has delivered a robust performance in the third quarter * Trading at a group level has been in line with our expectations * On a reported basis, revenues grew by 22%, whilst on an underlying basis

revenues grew by 13% * Net debt at £685 million has increased by £7 million in the three months to

30 Sept 2012 * We now expect the local business will have a better second half than we

previously anticipated * Expect to spend about £415 million on fleet capital expenditure in the

current year * FY group margins, both on a reported and underlying basis, will be at similar

levels to last year * Exchange rates, bad debt provisions will impact our anticipated profits for

the year by about 2.5%

