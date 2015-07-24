FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Aggreko warns annual profit to be at least 8 pct lower
#Energy
July 24, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

Aggreko warns annual profit to be at least 8 pct lower

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - British temporary power firm Aggreko warned that its annual profit would come in at least 8 percent lower than currently expected due to less favourable contract terms and a further slowdown in its oil and gas business in North America.

Aggreko said on Friday that it now expected full-year pretax profit to come in between 250 million pounds ($387.73 million)and 270 million pounds, compared to a current forecast of 293 million pounds from a poll of 17 analysts.

$1 = 0.6448 pounds Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton

