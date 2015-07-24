Aggreko warns annual profit to be at least 8 pct lower

LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - British temporary power firm Aggreko warned that its annual profit would come in at least 8 percent lower than currently expected due to less favourable contract terms and a further slowdown in its oil and gas business in North America.

Aggreko said on Friday that it now expected full-year pretax profit to come in between 250 million pounds ($387.73 million)and 270 million pounds, compared to a current forecast of 293 million pounds from a poll of 17 analysts.