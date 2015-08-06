FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Aggreko sees challenging 2016, warns on lower returns
August 6, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

Aggreko sees challenging 2016, warns on lower returns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Aggreko, the world’s largest power provider, said it expected trading in 2016 to remain difficult, with margins and returns set to be lower due to a restructuring following a profit warning last month.

The British firm, whose kit powers major events and covers electricity shortfalls, said it had implemented a new organisation structure focused on better addressing its troubled markets and improving operational efficiency.

“2016 will be a year of change in the business with markets remaining difficult; margins and returns are likely to be lower in the short term,” it said.

Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; editing by Kate Holton

