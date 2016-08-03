Aggreko keeps full-year outlook on hopes of strong N.America

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Aggreko Plc, the world's largest listed temporary power provider, stood by its full-year profit guidance, pinning its hopes on securing some key contract extensions and a stronger performance in its North American business in the second half.

The British firm, whose kit powers major events and covers electricity shortfalls, reiterated that full-year pretax profit before exceptional items would be slightly lower than last year on an underlying basis.

Analysts on an average expected a profit of 243 million pounds ($324 million) for 2016, according to a company compiled consensus.

Comparable profit fell 30 percent to 71 million pounds ($94.62 million) in the six months ended June 30, Aggreko said, pointing to challenging trading conditions in North America, where falling oil prices have weighed on demand. ($1 = 0.7504 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)