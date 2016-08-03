FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Aggreko keeps full-year outlook on hopes of strong N.America
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
August 3, 2016 / 6:30 AM / a year ago

Aggreko keeps full-year outlook on hopes of strong N.America

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Aggreko Plc, the world's largest listed temporary power provider, stood by its full-year profit guidance, pinning its hopes on securing some key contract extensions and a stronger performance in its North American business in the second half.

The British firm, whose kit powers major events and covers electricity shortfalls, reiterated that full-year pretax profit before exceptional items would be slightly lower than last year on an underlying basis.

Analysts on an average expected a profit of 243 million pounds ($324 million) for 2016, according to a company compiled consensus.

Comparable profit fell 30 percent to 71 million pounds ($94.62 million) in the six months ended June 30, Aggreko said, pointing to challenging trading conditions in North America, where falling oil prices have weighed on demand. ($1 = 0.7504 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.