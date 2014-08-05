FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 5, 2014 / 6:16 AM / 3 years ago

Aggreko H1 profits fall 9 pct, hit by currency headwinds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Aggreko, the world’s biggest temporary power provider, posted a 9 percent fall in half year pretax profits, weighed down by a significant impact from currency translation.

The British firm, whose kit powers major events and covers electricity shortfalls, said on Tuesday that pretax profits fell to 132 million pounds ($222.58 million)from 146 million a year earlier.

The company said it continued to expect full year underlying trading profit to be similar to last year’s figure of 312 million. ($1 = 0.5930 British Pounds) (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by Sophie Walker)

