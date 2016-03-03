FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Aggreko on track to deliver cost savings after profit falls
Sections
Featured
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
California wildfires
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 3, 2016 / 7:17 AM / 2 years ago

Aggreko on track to deliver cost savings after profit falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 3 (Reuters) - British temporary power provider Aggreko said it was on track to deliver 80 million pounds worth of cash savings after it posted a 13 percent fall in underlying 2015 pretax profit, in line with expectations.

The group, which provides generators for major public events and industry users as well, said on Thursday it would deliver the savings by 2017 from reorganisation and improvements in its procurement.

It posted full-year pretax profit of 252 million pounds ($354.79 million) for the year ended Dec. 31, in line with expectations, but down from 289 million pounds in 2014.  ($1 = 0.7103 pounds) (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; editing by Kate Holton)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.