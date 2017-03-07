FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
British firm Aggreko forecasts lower profit for 2017
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 7, 2017 / 7:58 AM / 5 months ago

British firm Aggreko forecasts lower profit for 2017

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - Temporary power provider Aggreko Plc expects a lower pre-tax profit in 2017 after posting a 3 percent decline in full-year underlying revenue, hurt by low oil prices and currency impact.

Underlying revenue for the year ended Dec. 31, 2016 came in at 1.52 billion pounds ($1.86 billion), compared with 1.56 billion pounds in the previous year, as low oil prices impacted a number of markets, particularly North America, the British company said on Tuesday.

"We expect to see growth across the group in 2017, augmented by incremental annualised cost savings of 25 million pounds from the second half," said Chief Executive Chris Weston.

"However, this will be more than offset by the significant impact of Argentina and as a result we expect full-year profit before tax and pre-exceptional items to be lower than last year."

Aggreko, whose plants are used to supplement base-load capacity, said profit before tax and exceptional items fell to 221 million pounds in 2016 from 252 million pounds a year earlier. ($1 = 0.8178 pounds) (Reporting by Arathy S Nair and Tenzin Pema in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.