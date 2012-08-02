FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Olympics power provider Aggreko outperforms in H1
#Industrials
August 2, 2012 / 6:40 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Olympics power provider Aggreko outperforms in H1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Aggreko, the temporary power provider for the London 2012 Olympics, posted a 23 percent rise in trading profit for the first half, beating its expectations, and said it would deliver good growth for the full year.

The world’s number one temporary power provider reported underlying trading profit of 159 million pounds ($248 million) on revenue of 734 million pounds, up 16 percent on the same basis.

The company said on Thursday it had made a successful start to the London Olympics, with over 550 generators and 1,500 kilometres of cable deployed on 44 sites in a contract worth around 55 million pounds.

“It’s been a very successful six months,” chief executive Rupert Soames said in a statement.

“We have delivered what will be the world’s largest contract for temporary power for a major sporting event, in the form of our work as the exclusive supplier of temporary power for the London Olympics.”

Aggreko said in June that it expected first-half sales to grow 15 percent, indicating a slowdown in the second quarter, and underlying trading profit to rise about 20 percent.

The company, which provides generators to cover electricity shortfalls and power major events, said it would spend about 415 million pounds on its fleet, in line with its previous guidance.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
