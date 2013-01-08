Agile says Hong Kong police has charged its chairman

HONG KONG, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Chinese property developer Agile Property Holdings Ltd said on Tuesday Hong Kong police has formally charged its chairman for indecent assault.

“The board announces that it was informed by Mr. Chen Zhuo Lin, the chairman of the company, on 8 January 2013 that the Hong Kong Police has formally charged him with two counts of indecent assault,” Agile said in a statement post on the Hong Kong stock exchange.

Agile also said the arrest would have little impact on its normal business operations. Agile shares were down over four percent by lunch break, underperforming the main Hang Seng Index’s 0.5 percent fall.

