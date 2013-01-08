FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Agile says Hong Kong police has charged its chairman
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 8, 2013 / 4:46 AM / in 5 years

Agile says Hong Kong police has charged its chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Chinese property developer Agile Property Holdings Ltd said on Tuesday Hong Kong police has formally charged its chairman for indecent assault.

“The board announces that it was informed by Mr. Chen Zhuo Lin, the chairman of the company, on 8 January 2013 that the Hong Kong Police has formally charged him with two counts of indecent assault,” Agile said in a statement post on the Hong Kong stock exchange.

Agile also said the arrest would have little impact on its normal business operations. Agile shares were down over four percent by lunch break, underperforming the main Hang Seng Index’s 0.5 percent fall.

For a copy of the statement, please click: here (Reporting By Yimou Lee; Editing by Lee Chyen Yee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.