Chinese developer Agile says chairman will resume job on Monday

HONG KONG, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Chinese developer Agile Property Holdings Ltd said on Sunday its Chairman Chen Zhou Lin would resume work on Dec. 15, some two months after being detained by authorities in Kunming City and placed under house arrest.

Agile, which is saddled with debt and has suffered slowing sales, said billionaire Chen was no longer subject to the measures and would resume his duties as an executive director and chairman from Monday.

It said its operations and business “remain in its usual and normal manner”, but made no comment for the reasons for his detention or for his release.

Agile had said in early October Chen had been detained and was required by Kunming City prosecutor to stay at a “designated residence” since the evening of Sept 30.

The company subsequently delayed and down-sized a planned rights issue of new stock.

The statement on Sunday also said another unnamed missing company director would resume duties from Monday.

Chinese developers are under pressure due to a slowing real estate sector, with tight credit and excess supply forcing many to sell stock cheaply to raise cash.

Agile’s problems have been exacerbated by the detention of Chen, whose family wealth of $3.2 billion was ranked 51st in China on the 2014 Hurun Rich list. (Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by David Holmes)