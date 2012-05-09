Agile buys site in Chongqing to replenish land bank

HONG KONG, May 9 (Reuters) - Agile Property Holdings spent 696 million yuan ($110 million) to buy land for a residential and commercial site in Chongqing even as China’s biggest political scandal in two decades threatens to slow investment in the city.

The sacking of Bo Xilai, the former leader of China’s largest municipality, has triggered a probe by authorities into Chongqing’s finances, raising the prospect that the city’s development could stall and property prices may decline.

But some developers see the crisis as a buying opportunity. Hong Kong-based developer Allan Zeman said he is pushing ahead with plans for his Lan Kwai Fong Holdings to develop a $250 million entertainment district in the city.

Agile has bought a 119,287-square-metre parcel in Dadukou District at an auction to replenish its land bank in Chongqing, the company said in a filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange late Tuesday.

Shares in Agile were trading 2.5 percent lower on Wednesday morning in Hong Kong, compared with a 0.7 percent decline in the benchmark Hang Seng.

The company launched its first flagship project in Chongqing in 2010. The Agile International Garden Chonqging project generated sales of 1.32 billion yuan last year.

Agile posted property sales of 31.5 billion yuan in 2011, ranking it ninth among listed Chinese developers. ($1 = 6.3080 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Alex Frew McMillan; Editing by Ryan Woo)