FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Agile shrinks rights issue, shares fall
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
October 16, 2014 / 1:55 AM / 3 years ago

Agile shrinks rights issue, shares fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Chinese developer Agile Property Holdings Ltd said it plans a rights issue to raise HK$1.65 billion ($212.72 million), much less than the HK$2.79 billion it proposed to raise last month, to refinance part of a bank loan due in December.

The company last week scrapped the larger rights issue - which would have gone towards repaying what remains of the $475 million loan - and said its billionaire founder and chairman Chen Zhou Lin had been detained.

As at 0131 GMT, Agile shares had dropped 1.9 percent to HK$4.08 while the Hang Seng Index was down 1 percent. Agile bonds rebounded, with the 2017s now trading at 91.5/93, a four point recovery from a recent slump.

1 US dollar = 7.7567 Hong Kong dollar Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.