Agile Property gets critical extension for part of $475 mln loan
October 27, 2014 / 1:00 AM / 3 years ago

Agile Property gets critical extension for part of $475 mln loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Struggling Chinese developer Agile Property Holdings Ltd has obtained a critical 12-month extension to repay what remains of a $475 million loan due in December, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

Banks including HSBC Holdings, Standard Chartered and Hang Seng Bank agreed to extend as much as $265 million of the loan, the company said in a filing on Sunday.

The rest of the loan will be repaid by the net proceeds of a $213 million rights issue Agile announced earlier this month.

The company also won the banks’ approval to extend another HK$2.7 billion ($348 million) loan with a greenshoe option of HK$3 billion, with the proviso that Agile would be considered as defaulting on that loan if its current Chairman Chen Zhuo Lin leaves his post, and is not replaced by a person specified by the banks within 15 days, the filing showed. (1 US dollar = 7.7571 Hong Kong dollar) (Reporting by Umesh Desai; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

