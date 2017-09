Nov 6 (Reuters) - Agile Property Holdings Ltd

* Says October contract sales totalled 4.19 billion yuan ($687 million)

* Says Jan-Oct accumulated contract sales was 29.65 billion yuan

* No comparison figures were given in the statement

($1 = 6.0968 Chinese yuan)