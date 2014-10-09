FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Agilitas hires Kevin Iermiin from Bank of America Merrill Lynch
October 9, 2014 / 10:11 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Agilitas hires Kevin Iermiin from Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Agilitas Partners LLP, a pan-European mid-market private equity firm, said it hired Kevin Iermiin from Bank of America Merrill Lynch as an investment executive.

Iermiin was vice president of Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s Nordic investment banking team in London, Agilitas said.

He has spent the last eight years working on a variety of transactions including mergers and acquisitions, initial public offerings, structured products and debt instruments. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

