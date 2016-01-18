Kuwaiti logistics company Agility signs $235 mln loan

DUBAI, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Kuwait’s Agility, the largest logistics company in the Gulf, confirmed on Monday that it had signed a three-year $235 million loan agreement.

The loan, reported by Reuters on Jan. 14, was provided by National Bank of Abu Dhabi, HSBC, Natixis , Santander and Standard Chartered, the company said in a bourse statement.

Agility is focusing on diversifying its business across emerging markets as low oil prices risk delaying some projects in the Middle East, its chief executive told Reuters in November. (Reporting By Sylvia Westall; Writing by Tom Arnold; Editing by David Goodman)