Oct 29 (Reuters) - Agnico Eagle Mines reported a net loss in the third quarter due to various one-off items including foreign currency translation losses and stock option expenses.

The Toronto-based gold producer said its net loss was $15.1 million, or a loss of 7 cents a share, in the three months to the end of September. That compared with a net profit of $74.9 million, or 43 cents a share, in the same period a year ago. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Chris Reese)