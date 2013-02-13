FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 13, 2013 / 11:46 PM / in 5 years

Agnico-Eagle turns in a profit in fourth quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Canada’s Agnico-Eagle Mines Ltd posted a profit on Wednesday, a year after it posted a fourth-quarter loss on the partial writedown of the value of its Meadowbank mine in the Canadian Arctic.

The miner also said produced a record 1 million ounces of gold output in 2012 and set its 2013 forecast at 970,000 ounces to 1 million ounces.

Agnico reported a profit of $82.8 million, or 48 cents a share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31. That compared with a loss of $601.4 million, or $3.53 a share, in the year-ago period.

Excluding one-time items, the company reported a profit of $69.9 million, or 41 cents a share in the quarter. Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 44 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 4 percent to $466.8 million.

