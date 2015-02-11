FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Agnico Eagle reports fourth-quarter loss on non-cash items
February 11, 2015

Agnico Eagle reports fourth-quarter loss on non-cash items

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd reported a fourth-quarter net loss on Wednesday on the back of a number of non-cash items, including foreign currency translation losses, mark-to-market adjustment losses and stock option expenses.

The Toronto-based gold miner reported a net loss of $21.3 million, or 10 cents a share, in the quarter to end-December from a loss of $780.3 million, or $4.49 a share, in the same period a year ago. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Diane Craft)

