Poland's Agora wants to buy back 5.5 pct of its shares for 33.4 mln zlotys
August 14, 2014 / 7:10 AM / 3 years ago

Poland's Agora wants to buy back 5.5 pct of its shares for 33.4 mln zlotys

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Polish publisher Agora wants to buy back up to 5.5 percent of its shares for no more than 33.36 million zlotys ($10.64 million), or 12 zlotys per share, it said on Thursday.

The offer is part of Agora’s plan to buy up to 10 percent of its shares for 12-16 zlotys each, with the second tranche to be announced before June 30 next year. Agora’s shares closed the Wednesday session in Warsaw at 8.32 zlotys each.

Agora, publisher of Polish daily newspaper Gazeta Wyborcza, has put aside 51 million zlotys for the buyback.

It was proposed by one of its shareholders in June as an alternative to dividend payments by the group, which has struggled to eke out profits amid falling circulation and advertising spending.

Agora swung to a 1.0 million zloty loss in the second quarter.

1 US dollar = 3.1350 Polish zloty Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Pravin Char

