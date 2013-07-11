Agrana expects to keep 2013/14 dividend stable-CEO

VIENNA, July 11 (Reuters) - Austrian sugar, starch and fruit group Agrana expects to keep its dividend stable at 3.60 euros per share in its 2013/14 fiscal year despite a decline in operating profit, Chief Executive Johann Marihart told Reuters.

“We always say that we will pay out between 30 and 40 percent (of profit) and we assume that we will also keep the dividend,” he told Reuters on Thursday after the company released first-quarter results. (Reporting by Angelika Gruber, Editing by Michael Shields)