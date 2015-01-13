FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Agrana posts 9-month EBIT down 18.5 pct to 124.4 mln euros
January 13, 2015 / 6:51 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Agrana posts 9-month EBIT down 18.5 pct to 124.4 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Agrana Beteiligungs AG :

* Reaffirms expectations for full year

* In first nine months of 2014|15 financial year registered a significant year-on-year decrease of 15.3 pct in group revenue to 1.91 billion euros ($2.27 billion)

* 9-month operating profit (EBIT) was 124.4 million euros, a decrease of 18.5 pct from first nine months of prior year

* Net debt as of Nov. 30, 2014 was 284.6 million euros, down significantly - by 102.2 million euros - from 2013|14 year-end level

* For FY continues to expect a significant decrease in group revenue (2013|14: 2,841.7 million euros), driven by much lower average prices than last year

* For FY 2014/15 EBIT group is projecting a significant reduction (2013|14: 167.0 million euros), as a result of price declines evident especially for sugar and ethanol Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8450 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

