Suedzucker unit Agrana warns on full-year profit
June 27, 2014 / 12:20 PM / 3 years ago

Suedzucker unit Agrana warns on full-year profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, June 27 (Reuters) - Austrian sugar, starch and fruit group Agrana warned on Friday its full-year operating profit would decline “significantly” due to pressure on sugar and bioethanol prices.

A unit of Germany’s Suedzucker, Agrana had previously said it expected a slight decrease in revenue and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) for its financial year to end-February 2015.

In the first quarter, Agrana said, EBIT fell to 53 million euros ($72 million) from 60 million a year earlier, and sales dropped to 647 million euros from 800 million.

$1 = 0.7359 Euros Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; editing by Jason Neely

