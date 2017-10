MILAN, Feb 20 (Reuters) - French bank Credit Agricole sold its remaining stake in Italy’s Intesa Sanpaolo in the second half of 2012, it said in a presentation of its 2012 accounts on Wednesday.

The bank said it booked a gain of 791 million euros ($1.06 billion).

Credit Agricole had reduced its stake from 4.99 percent to 1.93 percent in Intesa Sanpaolo as of August 24, the Italian stock market regulator said on August 30.