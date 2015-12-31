Credit Agricole Suisse pays $99.2 mln U.S. tax settlement

PARIS, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Credit Agricole’s Swiss division said on Thursday it had paid a $99.2 million penalty to avoid prosecution for helping American clients evade taxes, under a deal with the U.S. Justice Department.

Credit Agricole Suisse was one of three banks that reached voluntary settlements under a U.S. programme requiring disclosure of cross-border activities that helped clients conceal assets from tax authorities.

The payment is covered by existing provisions and will not impact 2015 financial results, Credit Agricole said. Its Zurich-based subsidiary is cooperating fully with U.S. authorities, its statement added.