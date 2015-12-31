FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Credit Agricole Suisse pays $99.2 mln U.S. tax settlement
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Politics
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Intrigue in Harare
Reuters Investigates
Intrigue in Harare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 31, 2015 / 2:12 PM / 2 years ago

Credit Agricole Suisse pays $99.2 mln U.S. tax settlement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Credit Agricole’s Swiss division said on Thursday it had paid a $99.2 million penalty to avoid prosecution for helping American clients evade taxes, under a deal with the U.S. Justice Department.

Credit Agricole Suisse was one of three banks that reached voluntary settlements under a U.S. programme requiring disclosure of cross-border activities that helped clients conceal assets from tax authorities.

The payment is covered by existing provisions and will not impact 2015 financial results, Credit Agricole said. Its Zurich-based subsidiary is cooperating fully with U.S. authorities, its statement added.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.