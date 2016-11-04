FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Chinese bank to pay NY $215 mln for anti-money laundering violations
November 4, 2016 / 5:51 PM / 10 months ago

Chinese bank to pay NY $215 mln for anti-money laundering violations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Agricultural Bank of China Ltd will pay a $215 million penalty for violating New York's anti-money laundering laws, the state's financial regulator said on Friday.

Bank officials engaged in "intentional wrongdoing," including masking suspicious transactions at the New York branch, the New York State Department of Financial Services said. The bank also "silenced" the branch's chief compliance officer, the regulator said.

The bank, in a consent order with the regulator, agreed to put in an independent monitor to address "serious deficiencies," the regulator said. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

