China's Agricultural Bank prices its yuan bonds in Taiwan
December 2, 2013 / 12:46 AM / 4 years ago

China's Agricultural Bank prices its yuan bonds in Taiwan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Agricultural Bank of China priced its first three-year yuan bond in Taiwan at 3.3 percent and five-year bond at 3.6 percent, below its earlier estimates of 3.35 percent and 3.75 percent, respectively, according to a statement over the weekend.

The move comes after mainland rival, Bank of Communications , said it would sell yuan bonds in Taiwan at a yield of 3.4 percent, making them the first two Chinese banks to sell yuan-denominated bonds in Taiwan. (Reporting by Lin Miao-jung; Writing by Faith Hung; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

