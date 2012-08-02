TIAA-CREF deepens timber holdings through GreenWood

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Financial services firm TIAA-CREF said Thursday it had acquired a majority stake in GreenWood Resources, Inc. a leading timberland investment management organization.

The stake in Greenwood, which has about $350 million in assets under management, strengthens TIAA-CREF’s natural resources business, according to a statement by TIAA-CREF.

Greenwood will become a subsidiary of TIAA-CREF, with existing management remaining at Greenwood.

Greenwood develops and manages sustainable tree farms and their products, specializing in short-rotation, fast-growing species. It has offices and field locations in North America, South America, Central Europe, and Asia.

Greenwood is active in research and development of hybrid poplar as feedstocks for bioenergy and biofuels and is involved in the development of dedicated energy plantations.

The deal adds to TIAA-CREF’s already $1.8 billion in timber investments, and follows the company’s acquisition of a majority stake in agricultural investment manager Westchester Group, Inc. in 2010 as the company grows its farmland holdings.

TIAA-CREF earlier this year said it was forming a $2 billion global farmland investing company.

TIAA-CREF has about $481 billion in assets under management.