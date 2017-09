Oct 2 (Reuters) - Canadian fertilizer company Agrium Inc said Chief Operating Officer Chuck Magro would take over as Chief Executive from Mike Wilson, who retires on Dec. 31.

Magro will join Agrium’s board immediately, the company said.

He joined Agrium from petrochemical maker Nova Chemicals.

Wilson has been Agrium’s CEO since 2003. During this time, Agrium’s stock has quadrupled.