Agrium to pay more in dividend
January 22, 2015 / 2:05 PM / 3 years ago

Agrium to pay more in dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Canadian fertilizer and farm retail dealer Agrium Inc said it would pay out 40-50 percent of its free cash flow as dividend, up from its earlier target of 25-35 percent.

Agrium also said the Toronto Stock Exchange has accepted its plan to make a normal course issuer bid for up to 5 percent, or nearly 7.2 million, of the company’s common shares over the next 12 months.

A normal course issue bid lets a Canadian company buy back its own stock in order to cancel it. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

