Agrium seeks to bolster U.S. farm retail market share

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Canada’s Agrium Inc, the biggest U.S. retail seller of fertilizer, chemicals and seed to farmers, sees further room for growth, Chief Operating Officer Chuck Magro said on Tuesday.

“There’s still a lot of room in the United States to grow,” Magro said, speaking at the Scotiabank Agriculture and Fertilizers conference in Toronto. “We don’t see a big-bang acquisition in the U.S. from a retail perspective, but there are a lot of tuck-ins, a lot of independent operators that we’re able to consolidate over time.”