UPDATE 1-Agrium's new facility to double output at New Madrid unit
March 2, 2012 / 1:20 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Agrium's new facility to double output at New Madrid unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - Agrium Inc said it started construction of a new facility in New Madrid, Missouri, which will double annual production capacity at the project.

The company will spend $28 million for building the facility at its unit Agrium Advanced Technologies and is expected to be completed by the third quarter of 2012.

The expansion is expected to increase ESN production capacity by 136,000 tonnes at the New Madrid facility.

Agrium Advanced Technologies’ ESN is a nitrogen-based fertilizer designed for higher yields.

Calgary, Alberta-based Agrium is a major producer of nitrogen-based fertilizers like ammonia and urea and also the largest North American retailer of agricultural inputs such as seeds, nutrients and crop protection chemicals.

