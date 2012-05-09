FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Agrium profit falls on hedging losses, costs
Sections
Featured
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 9, 2012 / 11:56 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Agrium profit falls on hedging losses, costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Fertilizer producer and retailer Agrium Inc’s quarterly profit fell on hedging losses and higher costs, including a more-than-five-fold rise in pre-tax share-based payments.

First-quarter profit fell to $155 million, or 97 cents per share, compared with $171 million, or $1.09 per share, a year earlier.

Sales rose 23 percent to $3.63 billion on higher sales volumes across the company’s product lines.

Agrium, which is a major producer of nitrogen-based fertilizers like ammonia and urea, said the results included a pre-tax loss of $13 million on hedge positions and a pre-tax share-based payment expense of $64 million, up from $12 million a year earlier.

Calgary, Alberta-based Agrium is also the largest North American retailer of agricultural inputs such as seeds, nutrients and crop protection chemicals.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.